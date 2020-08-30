LDH verifies two additional hurricane-related deaths; total rises to 14

Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 14.

A 57-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish died from a head injury after falling from a roof. Another resident in Calcasieu Parish died from carbon monoxide poisoning; LDH will provide additional details as it verifies them.

LDH now has verified 8 Hurricane Laura-related deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning—representing more than half of the total Laura-related deaths to date.

Below are details on the 14 deaths LDH has verified to date: