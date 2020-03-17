LDWF Makes Cancellations, Postpones Some Events

The global pandemic has caused an upheaval in many of the daily ongoings of the local, state, and national governments. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is no exception.

March 17, 2020 – In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, several events affiliated with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) have been either cancelled or postponed, including all hunter education classes through April 30.

Other cancellations or postponements include the Big Bass Rodeo at New Orleans City Park (March 28), the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop at Camp Grant Walker (March 20-22) and the Archery in Louisiana Schools State Tournament in Shreveport (April 4-5).

Here is a list of cancellations and postponements. The public should monitor LDWF’s website – www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ – periodically to check on other events that may be canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

March 20-22

Becoming an Outdoors Women Workshop in Woodworth, canceled. For more information, contact Dana Norsworthy at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov.

March 21

Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Workshop in Baton Rouge, postponed. New date to be announced.

March 28

Big Bass Rodeo at New Orleans City Park, canceled.

Boats on the Bayou at New Orleans City Park, canceled.

Battle for the Bass at New Orleans City Park, canceled.

Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery Open House, canceled.

April 4-5

Archery in Louisiana Schools State Tournament in Shreveport, canceled.

March-April 30

All hunter education classes, canceled