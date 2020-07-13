LHSAA proposal puts football, soccer, basketball and wrestling game play on hold until Phase 4

Several high school athletics will be unable to participate in game play until Phase 4 of LHSAA’s reopening guidelines, according to a draft of an LHSAA proposal shared by State Representative Beryl Amedee.

According to a statement by Amedee, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonnie shared the draft to “illustrate how high school athletics may proceed during the coming school year” based on the reopening phase that Louisiana is in at a given time.

Under Phase 1 in the proposal, no athletic activities, including practice, intrasquad scrimmages, interschool scrimmages and game play, are allowed.

Under Phase 2, cross country and swimming programs will be able to participate in all of the above activities. Volleyball can host only practice and intrasquad scrimmages; no interschool scrimmages or game play is allowed. No athletic activities are allowed for basketball, football, soccer or wrestling.

In Phase 3, volleyball can participate in interschool scrimmages and game play. Basketball, soccer and wrestling can engage in practice and intrasquad scrimmages, with no interschool scrimmages or game play allowed. Football will be limited to practice only.

In Phase 4, all fall sports will be allowed to participate in the full range of athletic activities, including games.

Thus, if the draft is approved, football, basketball and soccer games, as well as wrestling matches, will not occur until Phase 4.

Amedee said the proposal could change based on approval of school reopening plans by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) at its meeting tomorrow.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.