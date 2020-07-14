“Live with Honor, Serve with Pride”: TPSO Academy graduates twelve despite Coronavirus interruptions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is proud to announce the graduation of twelve deputies from the TPSO Regional Training Academy’s Peace Officer Standards and Training course, which occurred on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The graduates are: Laci Allemand; Corinne Bergeron; Kim Chaisson; Dena Couvillier; Courtney Crappel; Joshua Dieck; Kara Gautreaux; Crystal Hayes; Kenny Landry; Miranda Madere; Lauren Soileau and Cameron Theriot.

The deputies chose as the theme for this class “Live with Honor, Serve with Pride.”

Four graduates were singled out for their course performance. Miranda Madere received the Academics Award; Corinne Bergeron was recognized for Physical Fitness; Joshua Dieck received the Firearms award and Kara Gautreaux the Class Leader award.

Sheriff Soignet gave the introduction to the class members at the ceremony, which was attended by friends and family of the graduates.

“I am very proud of each and every one of them,” Sheriff Soignet said. “These class members persevered despite some special challenges they had to endure, and saw all of it through.They are all deserving of our congratulations and best wishes.”

The course was originally scheduled to run for eight weeks. However, due to issues concerning the Coronavirus, the class was interrupted midstream.

“What was supposed to be eight weeks took four months,” Sheriff Soignet said, noting that the candidates adjusted well to innovations that included classes conducted through remote teleconferencing, along with the scheduling delay. “These deputies were already part of our law enforcement family. Completion of this course of study places them in a whole new category.”

Photo credit: Phiip Crabtree for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office