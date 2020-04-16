LPSO searching for Missing Lockport Teen

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Macullin Slayton of E. Dresner Street in Lockport. Slayton was last seen on Wednesday evening, April 15, riding his bicycle along LA Highway 1 in the Mathews area. Following an altercation with a family member, he dismounted the bicycle and ran away from the area. Family members have not heard from him since.

Slayton is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt, white socks with marijuana leaves on them, and gray Jordan brand slide sandals. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.