Local educator named Louisiana Middle School Teacher of the Year

A local educator just received a tremendous honor.

Last night, during the virtual 14th Annual Teacher and Principal of the Year Award Celebration, Trinette Wallace was named the 2021 Louisiana Middle School Teacher of the Year.

“I told myself if my name wasn’t called, I was fine with because it was already just an honor to be a part of this illustrious group,” shared Wallace, who was also in the running for overall Teacher of the Year after being selected out of a group teachers from across the state to be a finalist.

She was shocked and filled with overwhelming excitement when her name was called for the honor, she added.

The West Thibodaux Middle School teacher received an outpouring of support on social media after the announcement.

“I am bursting with joy right now! Trinette, you deserve this and so much more! May God continue to bless you! I’m proud to call you my friend,” wrote Tyler Dufrene, Lafourche Parish School Board member.

“Only knowing her professionally, I see her having two families,” School Board President Brooke Huddleston told the Times. “I see her having her family with her husband Brooks and her children, and she has an amazing husband and two very intelligent children. And I see her having her West Thibodaux family, and they always hold themselves as family.”

Huddleston went on to say one could see the support for Wallace from West Thibodaux Principal Gregory Cook and the faculty and staff at the school. “You can just see the love that they have for each other, and you see that with her family,” she continued. “And there’s no doubt that her resilience in the classroom carries over into all of that.”

Wallace shared that the support has made her feel “so much love.”

“Many teachers don’t get recognized for their accomplishments, and teachers don’t do their job looking for an accomplishment or looking for a thank you,” she said. “They do it because they love to serve and they love children.”

“But just to see all the support, it made me feel a part of this community,” the Paincourtville native continued. “…I felt their love and support.”

The local educator told the Times in July what it meant for her to represent her school and district.

“I feel honored, humbled and blessed to represent West Thibodaux Middle School and Lafourche Parish School District in such an amazing way,” she said. “I represent every hardworking, dedicated educator who is passionate about what they do for students.”

Wallace thanked everyone who has supported her and prayed for her through this journey. “I feel humbled and blessed by this honor,” she added. “And I just hope that I made Lafourche and my family and students proud, and I hope I can continue to do that.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) initiated a schedule for Phase 2 where students, separated into two groups (Group A, Group B), attend on alternating days. Both groups learn from home when they aren’t in the classroom.

Wallace can’t wait for Phase 3 of the return-to-school plan, when students will be able to attend school as normal — with COVID-19 safety precautions still in place.

“I’m looking forward to that one day when all the kids can be in the classroom together and get that same experience that we have had over the years: they’re in the classroom with their teachers, receiving love and the education that they need,” she said.