Local nonprofits welcome donations through GiveNOLA Day

GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour giving event hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations in the Greater New Orleans area, is taking place today, and several local nonprofits are participating.

Donations can be made through givenola.org by searching for the names or locations of various organizations.

Here are the local nonprofits that are participating:

Houma

United Houma Nation, Inc.

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services

WWNO

Bayou Community Foundation

Bayou Regional Arts Council

CASA of Terrebonne

Chabert Medical Center Foundation

Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter

MacDonell Children’s Services

South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center

United Way for South Louisiana

Zealous Leadership Association

Thibodaux

Bayou Region Amateur Radio Society

eLearning Academy

Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation

Bayou Land Families Helping Families

Cajun Music Preservation Society

Faith Ministries, International

Hail Mary Rescue

HOPE for Animals

Lafourche Animal Society, Inc.

Nicholls State University Foundation

Refuge127 Ministries

St. John’s Historic Cemetery Association

