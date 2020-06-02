Local nonprofits welcome donations through GiveNOLA Day
GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour giving event hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations in the Greater New Orleans area, is taking place today, and several local nonprofits are participating.
Donations can be made through givenola.org by searching for the names or locations of various organizations.
Here are the local nonprofits that are participating:
Houma
- United Houma Nation, Inc.
- Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne
- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services
- WWNO
- Bayou Community Foundation
- Bayou Regional Arts Council
- CASA of Terrebonne
- Chabert Medical Center Foundation
- Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter
- MacDonell Children’s Services
- South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center
- United Way for South Louisiana
- Zealous Leadership Association
View all of the Houma organizations’ donation pages here.
Thibodaux
- Bayou Region Amateur Radio Society
- eLearning Academy
- Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation
- Bayou Land Families Helping Families
- Cajun Music Preservation Society
- Faith Ministries, International
- Hail Mary Rescue
- HOPE for Animals
- Lafourche Animal Society, Inc.
- Nicholls State University Foundation
- Refuge127 Ministries
- St. John’s Historic Cemetery Association
View all of the Thibodaux organizations’ donation pages here.