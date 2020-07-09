Local Organization offering drive-through COVID-19 testing in Houma on Friday

Start Corporation will be offering drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Start Community Health Center, 235 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma on Friday, July 10.

The testing will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

According to the organization, the testing is covered by most insurances.

The swabs will be sent to a lab and results will be delivered by phone, Start noted.

Start Corporation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to “promote opportunities, which enhance the self-sufficiency of people who are impaired in their abilities to live and function independently.” Its programs provide supportive housing, case management, social skills training, residential services, a clubhouse and peer to peer program for people with low income and/or behavioral, physical or developmental challenges and disabilities. More information can be found here.