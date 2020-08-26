Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Local weather stations reporting near tropical storm force winds at 3pm

It’s 3 p.m. Let’s check in with several weather stations around the area to see where our winds stand.

Tropical storm force winds are considered 39 to 73 mph.



 

LUMCON weather station: 

Wind speed: 26.4 mph

(They did record a gust at 40 mph around the noon hour.)



 

Terrebonne Bay weather station: 

Wind speed: 37.1 mph

(They did record several gusts over 40 mph around the noon hour.)



 

Wisner Station at Port Fourchon:

Wind speed: 37.1 mph

(They did record several gusts over 40 mph around the noon hour.)



 

Bush Canal Floodgate: 

Wind speed: 29.72 mph

 

HNC Bubba Dove Floodgate: 



Wind speed: 24.83 mph

 

Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate: 

Wind speed: 30.54 mph



 

Bayou Dularge Floodgate: 

Wind speed: 17.90 mph

 

 

