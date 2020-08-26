Local weather stations reporting near tropical storm force winds at 3pm

It’s 3 p.m. Let’s check in with several weather stations around the area to see where our winds stand.

Tropical storm force winds are considered 39 to 73 mph.

LUMCON weather station:

Wind speed: 26.4 mph

(They did record a gust at 40 mph around the noon hour.)

Terrebonne Bay weather station:

Wind speed: 37.1 mph

(They did record several gusts over 40 mph around the noon hour.)

Wisner Station at Port Fourchon:

Wind speed: 37.1 mph

(They did record several gusts over 40 mph around the noon hour.)

Bush Canal Floodgate:

Wind speed: 29.72 mph

HNC Bubba Dove Floodgate:

Wind speed: 24.83 mph

Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate:

Wind speed: 30.54 mph

Bayou Dularge Floodgate:

Wind speed: 17.90 mph