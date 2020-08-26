Local weather stations reporting near tropical storm force winds at 3pm
It’s 3 p.m. Let’s check in with several weather stations around the area to see where our winds stand.
Tropical storm force winds are considered 39 to 73 mph.
LUMCON weather station:
Wind speed: 26.4 mph
(They did record a gust at 40 mph around the noon hour.)
Terrebonne Bay weather station:
Wind speed: 37.1 mph
(They did record several gusts over 40 mph around the noon hour.)
Wisner Station at Port Fourchon:
Wind speed: 37.1 mph
(They did record several gusts over 40 mph around the noon hour.)
Bush Canal Floodgate:
Wind speed: 29.72 mph
HNC Bubba Dove Floodgate:
Wind speed: 24.83 mph
Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate:
Wind speed: 30.54 mph
Bayou Dularge Floodgate:
Wind speed: 17.90 mph