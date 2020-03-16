Locals Rally to Feed Those in Need

Growing up relying on school lunches has made one Raceland native understand the burden that shutting down schools can place on families. Because of this, she and friends have rallied together to make and distribute sandwiches to children in need.

In the wake of shutdowns caused by the reaction to the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, Joanny Francis made 137 sandwiches to distribute to hungry kids, and elderly. Today, March 16, Laura Minchew has the Veteran’s of Foriegn Wars Auxiliary Room, Raceland, open and is collecting donations to make more bags from 9am-12pm.

“They got a lot of hungry kids,” said Francis. “I know a lot of children look forward to go to school and eat.”

On her way to the VFW Auxiliary Room, Francis said she is delivering some of the meals to a nearby church. After waiting at the VFW, for people to pick some up, she will then drive out to Houma where a family asked for two meals for their children.

Some kids look forward to these school meals, and Francis said she was no stranger to it, “I grew up in a house with a lot of love, but we didn’t have a lot of money and I looked forward to school meals,” she said.

Francis isn’t in this alone though, Minchew, a lifelong member of the Auxiliary, said the shutdown is disrupting people’s lives. Children who rely on meals at school, and elderly who can’t get to places to eat out of fear of the virus may need help.

“You know, it has an impact on our little community,” Minchew said. “And we just want to try and bring it together and do what we can do.”

The people coming together to make and distribute these meals are not a formal organization. When Francis began to put the meals together, others began to help out, donating time, money, and food. She said she will continue to help as long as the donations keep coming in.

Francis encouraged anyone who needs a meal, and/or wants to help out to contact her either through Facebook or by phone at (985) 284 – 1977. Minchew said they could contact her as well at (985) 413 – 1146.