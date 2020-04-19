Locals tapped to serve on economic Task Force to advise Legislature

On Friday, the Louisiana Legislature announced the creation of a private-sector task force to advise on the re-opening of the state’s economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Task Force consists of representatives from a wide range of business sectors in Louisiana, including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, banking, hospitality, food and beverage, trucking, construction, and medical, to name a few.

Several locals have been tapped to serve on the task force including: Hank Danos, Danos; Chett Chaisson, Port Fourchon; and Vic Lafont, South Louisiana Economic Council.

Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee will also serve on the task force.

This private-sector advisory Task Force will collaborate to develop practical, specific recommendations, to jump-start the Louisiana economy in the short term and work toward a stronger economy in the long term as well.

Its first meeting will be convened virtually before the end of April, with formal recommendations from the Task Force expected by July 1.