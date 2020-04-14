Lorio Foundation Donates $50,000 to Catholic Charities

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux recently received a generous gift of $50,000 from the Lorio Foundation to support Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. In addition, the Lorio Foundation has helped to purchase additional technology for our local Thibodaux Catholic schools to support distance learning with their students during the pandemic.

“This generous gift from the Lorio Foundation will help us to relieve some of the financial impact brought about by these unprecedented times. The funds from this gift will support our efforts to provide housing and utility assistance to the people of the Thibodaux area who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicole Bourgeois, executive director of Catholic Charities. “While we continue to work to ensure the safety of the people of our community, we are excited about the opportunity to relieve some of the burden and uncertainty that many are experiencing at this time.”

“The Lorio Foundation has been in existence for twenty-four years, with a primary mission of promoting education in our community. I, along with the other three original board members, Chris Terracina, Rita Dickie and Ann Boudreaux, have been dedicated to that goal, along with helping numerous other organizations and public bodies to make Thibodaux a productive and safe community to live and raise our families,” said Cam Morvant, Lorio’s executive director. “The Lorio Foundation is proud to be a part of Catholic Charities and the Catholic school system in such a time of need. Our foundation has also reached out to many other organizations and provided much needed funds to stay within our mission of helping others in our community during this difficult time.”

“The Lorio Foundation has been an incredible partner to our diocese and local nonprofits for many years. Their generosity to Catholic Charities in support of the great people of Thibodaux during this unprecedented time is one that is commendable,” said Most. Rev. Shelton Fabre, Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “Our community needs to come together in support of one another, and Lorio is answering the Lord’s call for help. Their support of our students in our Catholic schools is also a huge help to ensure distance learning, and we are incredibly grateful. I want to personally thank the board of the Lorio Foundation for their great generosity.”