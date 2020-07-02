Louisiana adds 1,383 new cases today; 840 total patients in hospitals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 61,561. That’s 1,383 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,147 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/28. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/28 is 42,225. That’s 2,433 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,201 cases, 24 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 89.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,094 cases, 26 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 61.

Statewide, there are 840 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 91 are on ventilators. That’s 41 more patients than yesterday, and 7 more patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since last Thursday. This is the highest amount of patients in hospitals since May 27.

The state lab is reporting 36,524 tests** have been completed by their lab and 730,850 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 767,374, which is 15,286 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 848 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 13,930 commercial tests, 204 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 707 state tests, same as yesterday; and 14,244 commercial tests, 377 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.