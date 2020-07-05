Louisiana adds 1,937 new cases over a two-day period

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 65,226. That’s 1,937 more cases over a two day period. (Numbers were not reported yesterday.)

The state is reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,180 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/28. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/28 is 42,225. That’s 2,433 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,284 cases, 36 more than Friday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 90.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,228 cases, 81 more than Friday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 61.

Statewide, there are 926 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 105 are on ventilators. That’s 74 more patients than Friday, and 12 more patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since June 25. This is the highest amount of patients in hospitals since mid-May.

The state lab is reporting 39,152 tests** have been completed by their lab and 763,302 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 802,454, which is 18,312 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 856 state tests, 5 more than Friday; and 14,589 commercial tests, 371 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 708 state tests, one more than Friday; and 14,949 commercial tests, 382 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.