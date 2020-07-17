Louisiana adds over 2,000 cases for the 4th day in a row; 109 cases added locally

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 88,590. That’s 2,179 more cases than yesterday. (LDH has reported over 2,000 cases a say for the last four days.)

This puts Louisiana at an 11 percent positive rate out of new tests (19,803).

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,399 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/14/20 is 53,288. That’s 6,954 new presumed recovered.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,842 cases, 47 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 91.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,963 cases, 62 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 68 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,413 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 161 are on ventilators. That’s 44 more patients than Wednesday (two day increase) and 12 more patients on vents (two day increase).

The state lab is reporting 46,122 tests** have been completed by their lab and 997,818 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 1,043,940, which is 19,803 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 867 state tests, same as yesterday; and 18,958 commercial tests, 351 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 716 state tests, same as yesterday; and 19,900 commercial tests, 370 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.