Louisiana adds over 2,000 new cases for second day; Lafourche and Terrebonne leaders share a few new details

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 76,803. That’s 2,167 more cases than yesterday. This is the third-highest daily increase since March.

The state is reporting 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,295 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/7/20 is 46,334. That’s 3,308 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are typically updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,531 cases, 52 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 91.

On Friday, Lafourche Parish Government shared that the majority of their cases are in North Lafourche with 175, followed by South Lafourche with 81. Central Lafourche reported 65 cases.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,588 cases, 53 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 66 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Parish President Gordon Dove shared yesterday afternoon that despite the spike in cases, our two local hospitals had 13 patients hospitalized and 1 on ventilator.

Statewide, there are 1,117 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 122 are on ventilators. These are the same numbers as yesterday.

The state lab is reporting 42,744 tests** have been completed by their lab and 881,703 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 924,447, which is 19,199 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 861 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 16,777 commercial tests, 366 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 713 state tests, same as Thursday; and 17,454 commercial tests, 297 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.