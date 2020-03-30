Louisiana cases rise to 4,025, an increase of 485 cases; Lafourche reports 15 new cases, Terrebonne reports 5

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 4,025. That’s 485 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 34 cases, 5 more since yesterday and still reporting one death.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 51, 15 more than yesterday, and still reporting two deaths.

There are 1,158 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 385 are on ventilators. That’s 31 more patients than yesterday, and 5 new patients on vents.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 185 deaths.

In total statewide, 3180 tests have been completed by the state lab and 30,853 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 6,164 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

59 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.