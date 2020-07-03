Louisiana Celebrities Encourage Louisianans to Mask Up

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released two new COVID-19 PSAs featuring Louisiana singer, songwriter and musician Amanda Shaw and New Orleans Pelican superstar Zion Williamson encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.

“Today’s case count is sobering and further emphasizes why now more than ever we need to do all that we can to prevent this virus from getting out of control. That’s why I’m grateful to Amanda for doing her part and encouraging everyone to do theirs to help Louisiana reverse course,” said Gov. Edwards. “Wearing a mask is one of the best things we can do to slow the spread, which is even more important during this holiday weekend. The virus is alive and well throughout Louisiana. Our behavior will make all the difference. Let’s work together to slow the spread.”

“Wearing a mask is an easy thing to do and can have such a big impact on reducing the spread of this virus,” said Shaw. “I’m proud to join Gov. Edwards in this effort in asking everyone to take it seriously. Do it for yourself and do it for your neighbor. Let’s Mask Up and keep Louisiana safe.”

“COVID-19 is clearly not done with Louisiana, and I want to thank Zion and the New Orleans Pelicans for doing their part to help slow the spread and encouraging all Louisianans to do the same. It’s up to all of us to do our part, and the three best and easiest things we can do to significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus is to wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing and wash our hands frequently,” Gov. Edwards said. “There is much more of the virus throughout our state, and as we head into this holiday weekend it is critical that we not forget or ease up on the mitigation efforts we know work. Together, being good neighbors to one another, we will slow the spread and save lives.”

“We still have a lot of work to do in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana,” Williamson said. “I want to thank Governor Edwards for his leadership and remind everyone to wear your mask and stay safe.”