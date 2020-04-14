Louisiana deaths top one thousand; Lafourche daily cases continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 21,518. That’s 502 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 129 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,013 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 486 cases, 5 more than yesterday. Their number of daily cases has declined since Thursday. They are still reporting 13 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 265 cases, 5 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 17 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,977 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 436 are on ventilators. That’s 157 fewer patients than yesterday, and 25 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 108 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 1,082 commercial tests (48 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 348 state tests (18 more than yesterday) and 2,060 commercial tests (58 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,681 tests have been completed by the state lab and 112,741 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 10,331 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 118,422 tests.