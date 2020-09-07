Louisiana Department of Health celebrates Recovery Month

This September, the Louisiana Department of Health congratulates all Louisianans living a life in recovery. During Recovery Month, the Department of Health wants the public to know that recovery is possible by promoting resources that are available to anyone who needs help coping with an addiction or mental illness.

This year’s theme, Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections, is especially appropriate as Louisianans navigate the COVID-19 crisis and the effects of Hurricane Laura. Recovery Month is yet another way to showcase and celebrate the resilience of Louisiana’s residents.

Recovery resources for those seeking help

During September, the Department’s Office of Behavioral Health will be sharing information, resources and stories about mental illness, substance abuse and recovery on the Department of Health’s social media channels. Follow the Department on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, read personal recovery stories on the LDH Blog and visit the Office of Behavioral Health’s Recovery Resources webpage for a special video.

Celebrating those in recovery

Recovery Month is a national observance promoted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to raises awareness and understanding of substance abuse and mental health disorders and celebrate people living in recovery.

Simultaneously with the national observance, Gov. John Bel Edwards has proclaimed September as Recovery Month in Louisiana.