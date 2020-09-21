Louisiana Legislature Calls Second Special Session

The Louisiana State Legislature will convene the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The Louisiana State Constitution provides the legislature with the authority to call itself into special session upon the written petition of a majority of the elected members of each house. That petition, verified today, also sets the agenda for the upcoming session. Lawmakers will be allowed to file and consider bills on 70 items. Senate President Page Cortez says that the special session will focus on three main objectives – (1) Hurricane Laura disaster relief and recovery efforts, (2) on-going issues with COVID-19, especially relative to funding and the economy, and (3) the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund.

“When we convene next Monday, our priorities are to address the devastation facing Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura as well as the impact Covid-19 continues to have on our state,” said President Cortez. “We will also be working to resolve issues with the Unemployment Trust Fund, which, if left unaddressed, could result in financial turmoil for business owners and program beneficiaries.”

Lawmakers are also expected to address a number of local issues that were not finalized during the first two sessions earlier this year.

“Our residents have had a long year and it is our responsibility as a legislature to do what we can to assist in their recovery,” added President Cortez. “This session is about the people – the student whose education is further disrupted by disaster, the homeowner trying to rebuild, the local business struggling to keep its doors open, and the worker relying on benefits to make ends meet after being laid-off. It is my hope that together, we will be able to address these issues during the session and move Louisiana forward.”

The 2020 Second Extraordinary Session will begin on September 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and must adjourn by October 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.