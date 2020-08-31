Louisiana Oil & Gas Association Announces President’s Departure, Names Interim President and VP of Communications

The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association today announced that Gifford Briggs, who has been with the association since 2007, will depart on September 11. Mike Moncla has been named as Interim President. The Association will continue its advocacy efforts on behalf of Louisiana’s oil and gas industry uninterrupted.

Briggs, the Association’s President, is leaving to become the Gulf Coast Region Director for the American Petroleum Institute.

“Gifford has been instrumental in elevating LOGA to the level of recognition it receives today. We have benefitted from his skills, talents, and leadership abilities for the last thirteen years,” said Jim Justiss, LOGA’s Chairman. “Those same skills, talents, and abilities have not gone unrecognized by others in industry and government. We will miss our friend dearly, but congratulate him and his family on this wonderful opportunity.”

Briggs has been the voice and face of the Louisiana oil and gas industry, working on behalf of the Association’s members to advocate for legislation to bring the state’s legal, regulatory, and tax environment in line with other states.

Mike Moncla is the VP of Marketing at DrilTech, LLC and a partner at Moncla Workover & Drilling. “Mike is a leader in the oil and gas industry and the community,” said Justiss. “He has served on LOGA’s Board of Directors for over a decade and on the LOGA Executive Committee for the past three years. We appreciate the expanded leadership role he is taking on in addition to his current responsibilities in Lafayette and look forward to working closely with him while we determine the next steps for the Association.”

Kati Hyer, serving with LOGA since January of 2019, has been promoted to the Association’s Vice President of Communications.

“Kati has demonstrated that she is ready for an expanded role within the organization and we are looking forward to seeing all that she can do,” said Justiss. “She will be working closely with the Interim President and the Executive Committee to ensure that the voice of the independents is heard across Louisiana.”