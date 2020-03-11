Louisiana reporting six presumptive coronavirus patients

Last night, three more presumptive positive COVID-19 patients were confirmed in Louisiana. This brings the total number of presumptive coronavirus patients to six in the state.

Tests for the patients will go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation of coronavirus. Edwards said the state is treating the cases as positive.

“It is important that the public take measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness, including avoiding going out in public when you are sick, washing your hands, social distancing and disinfecting commonly used surfaces,” Edwards said.