Louisiana reports 107 fewer patients in hospitals; Lafourche and Terrebonne report new deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 23,580. That’s 462 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 54 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,267 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 560 cases, 36 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting a new death, bringing the total to 22.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 310 cases, 17 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 22 deaths, one more than yesterday. (The state still reporting 21 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,761 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 347 are on ventilators. That’s 107 fewer patients than yesterday, and 16 fewer patients on vents.

Terrebonne reported 134 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 1,337 commercial tests (89 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 384 state tests (9 more than yesterday) and 2,459 commercial tests (90 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 6,249 tests have been completed by the state lab and 131,750 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 6,012 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 137,999 tests.