Louisiana reports 1,212 new cases statewide; Lafourche reports 23 new cases, Terrebonne reports 6 new

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 5,237. That’s 1,212 new cases in just over 24 hours.

The state is reporting 54 new deaths, bringing the total to 239 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,355 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 438 are on ventilators. That’s 197 more patients than yesterday, and 53 new patients on vents.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 40 cases, 6 more since yesterday and still reporting one death.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 74, 23 more than yesterday, and still reporting two deaths.

New information in today’s report are the numbers of tests each parish has reported. Terrebonne has reported 62 state tests and 170 commercial tests. Lafourche has reported 97 state tests and 585 commercial tests.

In total statewide, 3,469 tests have been completed by the state lab and 35,498 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 4,934new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

60 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.