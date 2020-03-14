Louisiana Reports First Death Related to Covid-19, Total Cases Up to 77

As of 4pm, Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 77 presumptive positive cases of Covid-19 and one death.

The State of Louisiana reports the first death related to COVID-19 was an Orleans Parish resident, a 58-year-old individual with underlying health conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.

The Governor released the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today. I have spoken with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and we send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased. In addition, we now have 10 new presumptive positive cases bringing our total to 77.

Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water.

This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus. Those with compromised immune systems and are older should be taking extra precautions to avoid becoming affected with the coronavirus.”