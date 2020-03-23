Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship deadline postponed

The application deadline for the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association annual scholarship has been postponed.

The original deadline was April 1, 2020, but the deadline has been postponed to a date to be determined later.

Applications are still available for download online. Completed applications can still be mailed to Lieutenant Brennan Matherne, P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA 70302.

To download an application, or for more information, go to www.LPSO.net/scholarship.