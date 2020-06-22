Louisiana surpasses 50,000 cases; deaths rise above 3,000

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 50,239. That’s 461 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,004 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/21. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/21 is 39,792. That’s 2,775 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,027 cases, 17 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 83.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 857 cases, 9 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 60.

Statewide, there are 630 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 41 more patients than yesterday, and 8 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 31,175 tests** have been completed by their lab and 586,889 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 618,064, which is 7,252 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 836 state tests, same as yesterday; and 11,427 commercial tests, 258 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 701 state tests, same as yesterday; and 11,525 commercial tests, 184 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.