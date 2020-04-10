Louisiana Treasurer Warns Public of Text Scams Claiming Lost Money

Today, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder warned the public to be wary of scams involving Unclaimed Property after a number of people reported receiving text messages about lost money.

The Louisiana Department of Treasury said it does not communicate with Unclaimed Property recipients through text messages.

“The best way to check for Unclaimed Property is to check our website at www.latreasury.com or call us at 1-888-925-4127,” said Treasurer Schroder. “Unfortunately, scam artists are sending text messages pretending to be us. Please do not click on the links in these fraudulent messages.”

The Treasury recently mailed $4 million in Unclaimed Property money to Louisiana citizens after using tax records to update addresses. Those checks are real, the Treasury noted.