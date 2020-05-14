Louisiana will begin listing nursing homes where COVID-19 outbreaks occur

Starting on Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health will begin releasing the names of nursing homes that have recorded outbreaks of COVID-19.

LDH was initially releasing that information weekly in early March during the beginning of the pandemic in Louisiana, but later began sharing only the numbers of nursing home residents statewide who have tested positive and who have died.

Currently, nursing home residents account for 37 percent of all virus deaths, according to LDH.

Around the state, this has caused concern that facilities were not being fully truthful with families of residents when it came to what was going on inside. Nursing homes have been locked down to visitors since mid-March.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Alex Billioux shared that the state will again start sharing more details, including which nursing homes have seen residents or staff test positive for the coronavirus, how many have recovered and how many residents have died at a facility. This information will be updated weekly.