Louisiana Workforce Commission announces plan to assist workers

The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced today they will be able to assist workers who are left unemployed or are going unpaid due to COVID-19. According to the LWC website, you may be eligible if your work hours have been reduced, if your office has closed and you are going unpaid, or if you have been sent home and are going unpaid.

You could be eligible for up to $247 per week in unemployment.

Here is the entire message from LWC: http://www.laworks.net/Downloads/PR/COVID_19_Information.pdf