LPSD announces changes to start of 2020-2021 school year

The Lafourche Parish School District has announced changes to the start of its 2020-2021 school year amidst concerns over increased COVID-19 cases locally.

School will begin on Aug. 10. Learning will take place strictly online for all students for the first two weeks of the school year. On Aug. 24, students will return to campuses for in-person learning.

If Louisiana is still in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, in-person learning will occur in an “A/B” format in which students will be sorted into two groups and attend campus for instruction on alternating days. A group will participate in online learning on the days where it is not on campus. (More information about LPSD’s phase-based reopening plan can be found here)

Teachers and administrators will return for professional development on Aug. 3-4, while professional development for all employees will take place on Aug. 5-6.

“The Lafourche Parish School District is continuing to work through details and guidance to plan for the 2020-2021 school year. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation, and we continue to receive guidance from health officials and the Louisiana Department of Education. We remain committed in keeping the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff as our highest priority,” Superintendent Jarod Martin said in a statement.