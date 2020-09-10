LPSD announces plans for Phase 3; all in-person students to start attending school every day on Sept. 28

From the Lafourche Parish School District:

With the Governor’s announcement that we are moving into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, Lafourche Parish School District will begin transitioning students into a traditional school setting with all in-person students attending school every day beginning on Monday, September 28th. For the next two weeks, we will continue to implement our A/B schedule with in-person students attending on “A” days or “B” days to allow our staff to prepare our facilities and classrooms. Students who have chosen virtual learning will maintain their status, learning virtually through the Google classroom platform, and a virtual option will continue to be available for parents and students in Phase 3.

In the next phase of reopening, we will continue to follow the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Department of Education, and CDC guidelines, which require students to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Temperatures will continue to be taken each morning, and throughout the day, students and staff will practice frequent hand washing. Because we will be in Phase 3, buses will be able to transport students at 75% capacity, will continue to operate with windows down, and will be cleaned and disinfected after each route. As we are committed to the safety of our students and staff, we ask parents to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home, as needed.

Parents who wish to move their children from virtual learning to in-person learning or from in-person learning to virtual learning will be able to make that adjustment at the close of the nine weeks, beginning on October 5th through 19th. If you wish to change your child’s status to in-person or virtual learning, please contact your child’s school.

We appreciate your continued patience as we move into the next phase of school reopening. As always, our first priority is to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff. We know that the past few months have been challenging for our community and look forward to welcoming all in-person students back to school beginning on September 28th. Please continue to monitor our website and Facebook page for the latest updates and announcements.