LPSD encourages community members to submit questions regarding school reopening plan

The Lafourche Parish School Board announced at its meeting Wednesday night that it is encouraging community members to direct all questions regarding the Lafourche Parish School District’s return-to-school plan to a link that will be shared in the upcoming days or by emailing the school board office.

The school board did not take questions surrounding the reopening plan at its meeting, as it was not listed as an agenda item.

School Board President Brooke Huddleston said that “all questions and any questions” will be answered by central office staff.

Huddleston addressed the fact that many members of the board have had experience in the classroom as educators and in other capacities, so they understand the concerns that parents and guardians are feeling.

“We are here with you. We are here to stand with you. We are here to support you,” Huddleston said.

She also clarified that Google Chromebooks will be provided to every student that needs one. In addition, the school board has made a plan to make internet access available to students in need of it. Superintendent Jarod Martin said the Chromebooks are expected to arrive within the next few weeks.

Martin commended all of the supervisors, staff and principals who worked to create the return-to-school plan and reiterated its ability to adapt as conditions surrounding COVID-19 change.

“We’re all dedicated to providing a top-tier education to all of our children, to getting them on campus every day if possible, but everybody’s concern, I believe, is the safety of our students and our employees, and that has to be paramount,” Martin said.

The full meeting can be viewed on LPSD’s Facebook page.