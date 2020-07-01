LPSD releases return-to-school plan for upcoming school year

The Lafourche Parish School District has released its return-to-school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Under LPSD’s plan, conditions surrounding COVID-19 will determine the way that schools operate. Different learning methods will be implemented based on the reopening phase that Louisiana is in at the time:

Phase 1: Learning will be fully virtual.

Phase 2: Students will attend school on alternating days.

Phase 3: Students will attend school as normal, with state health guidelines in place.

Under Phase 1 virtual learning standards, students will utilize Google Classroom as they did this spring when distance learning was implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Phase 2, students will be separated into Group (A) and Group (B) and attend school on alternating days, as campuses will only be able to accommodate half of their students at a time. Those in Group (A) will attend on Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday, while students in Group (B) will attend on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday.

On days where students are not on campus, they will utilize the Google Classroom virtual learning method.

Under Phase 3, all students will attend school on Mondays through Fridays as normal. Health and safety protocols, as well as social distancing standards, will be implemented.

In any phase, parents and guardians will have the option to choose virtual learning for their children. They will complete a questionnaire indicating their choice in early July.

Attendance will be mandatory for both on-campus and virtual learning methods and will be recorded accordingly.

All students and employees on campus will be subject to the following health protocols:

Daily temperature checks upon arrival

Six feet of social distancing whenever possible

Mandatory masks for all employees, as well as students in third through twelfth grade, “as able and to the maximum extent possible”

Parents are encouraged to conduct at-home health screenings of their children before sending them to school. A student should remain home if any of these conditions are present:

Fever of 100.4F or greater (oral: 100.4F; axillary: 99.4F, ear: 100.9F, forehead/temporal: 99.4)

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Active vomiting or diarrhea

At least two of the following symptoms: fever (100.4F orally or 99.4F axillary in the past 24 hours), chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or an unexplained rash

Employees are encouraged to conduct the same self-screening method.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, parents are to notify their child’s school immediately. Employees who test positive are to notify the school as well and will be allowed to return when certain health standards are met.

To further enforce social distancing, bus and transportation protocols will change based on each phase:

Phase 1: No bus transportation will be provided, as learning will occur virtually.

Phase 2: Buses will operate at half capacity with windows open. Drivers are required to wear masks, and students will sanitize their hands upon entering the bus. All buses will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after use.

Phase 3: Buses will operate at 75 percent capacity, with the same regulations required in Phase 2.

Cafeteria protocols will change based on each phase as well:

Phase 1: The Child Nutrition Department will offer drive-up, “grab-and-go” lunches (and possibly breakfast) on Mondays through Fridays. Students must be present in the vehicle to obtain meals.

Phase 2 and 3: Students will be allowed to eat both in the cafeteria and on other areas of campus to allow for social distancing. Students and teachers will visit the cafeteria at scheduled times in groups of 25 people or less. They will sit six feet apart in the cafeteria, facing the same direction, or on other areas of campus. Grab-and-go options will be available for students utilizing virtual learning.

The full reopening plan can be viewed here.