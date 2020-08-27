LPSO: 17-year-old missing from Larose

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Lena Davis of East 25th Street in Larose. Davis left the Larose residence shortly before noon on August 24, 2020, and she was carrying two bags of clothing with her.

Lena Davis is described as 5’0 tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with red or auburn hair and several tattoos. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and green shorts. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.