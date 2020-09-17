LPSO not participating in National Night Out Against Crime events due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will not be hosting or participating in events for National Night Out Against Crime which had been slated for October 6, 2020.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to put the public or deputies at unnecessary risk of contracting COVID-19 by assisting in organizing block parties this year,” said Sheriff Webre. “Given everything that has happened in 2020, we were all very much looking forward to this year’s event as a way to interact positively with our citizens. While we are disappointed, we do feel this decision is with everyone’s best interest in mind.”

National Night Out Against Crime has traditionally been held on the first Tuesday of August, but Sheriff Webre had permanently moved the annual event to the first Tuesday in October this year to take advantage of cooler weather. Moving the event to October brings Lafourche Parish in line with many surrounding jurisdictions and states.

Typically, there are approximately 20 block parties hosted through Lafourche Parish each year. Community members meet up to enjoy food, friends, and fun, and deputies attend each party to discuss crime prevention and any other concerns. Each block party is unique to its community. While the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will not be participating in this year’s event, party organizers may still opt to host small events.

“National Night Out Against Crime has always been about strengthening bonds in neighborhoods and getting to know others in your community to assist in crime prevention,” said Sheriff Webre. “To that end, if any citizen wants to host a small neighborhood event for those purposes, they are welcome to do so within the guidelines set forth by Governor Edwards, while adhering to all preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Sheriff Webre and the men and women of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office look forward to next year’s event, slated for October 5, 2021.