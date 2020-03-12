Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

LPSO Searching for Missing Teen

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kevin Juneau of 129 W. 49th Street in Cut Off.

 

He left his residence around noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and he was riding a green bicycle, according to authorities. 

 

He is described as 5’8″, weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair.


 

Juneau was last seen wearing a red shirt with tan-colored jogging pants, black socks, and red sandals, LPSO said.

 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 or dial 9-1-1. 

