LPSO Searching for Missing Teen

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kevin Juneau of 129 W. 49th Street in Cut Off.

He left his residence around noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and he was riding a green bicycle, according to authorities.

He is described as 5’8″, weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair.

Juneau was last seen wearing a red shirt with tan-colored jogging pants, black socks, and red sandals, LPSO said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 or dial 9-1-1.