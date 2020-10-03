LPSO seeks help locating runaway teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Ron-taj Kelson of 117 Park Avenue in Thibodaux. He was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 3 when he walked out of his residence on Park Avenue in Thibodaux.

Kelson is described as 5’4” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a white and blue bandana, black tennis shoes, and an unknown colored shirt. Anyone with information on his/her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.