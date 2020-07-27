LPSO Shooting Range to Reopen This Week

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range facility will reopen this week. The range facility, which is located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland, will resume its normal operating schedule beginning Wednesday, July 29 when it opens to members only. The range will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 30. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As per its normal operating schedule, the range is open to members only on Wednesdays, and it is open to the general public on Thursday through Sunday. The range is closed to members and the public on Mondays and Tuesday to allow for law enforcement training. Cost to use the range is $10 per person per day. Annual range membership is available for purchase at the range office for $100.

All individuals entering the range office must wear a mask or face covering. Pistol ranges will be limited to allow for proper physical distancing, and therefore, masks are not required on the shooting range itself. Masks are also not required on the 100-yard and 200-yard rifle ranges where existing physical barriers ensure proper spacing.

The LPSO Shooting Range facility has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The range was the site of a free drive-through testing site for COVID-19 in April and May.

On average, more than 11,000 people utilize the shooting range each year. Personnel from more than 30 agencies use the range for training including local, state, and federal military agencies, as well as private security companies. The facility is also used for public education courses and academy training.

Children ages 10 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian (over 21). Targets and target backs are available. Ammunition is sold to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office employees ONLY.

For more information regarding the LPSO Shooting Range, please contact the range office at (985) 438-7873 or email Sergeant Danny Toups at danny-toups@lpso.net.