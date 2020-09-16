LPSO to hold a Concealed Handgun Training Course on Sept. 27

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is set to hold a Concealed Handgun Training Course on Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. at its Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.

The course costs $110 and serves as a pre-requisite to apply for a Concealed Handgun Permit from the State of Louisiana and will include the following:

One hour of instruction on handgun nomenclature and safe handling procedures of a revolver and semi-automatic pistol.

One hour of instruction on ammunition knowledge and fundamentals of pistol shooting.

Three hours of instruction on the use of deadly force and conflict resolution. (Includes a review of R.S. 14:18 through 14:22 and which may include a review of any other laws relating to the use of deadly force)

One hour of instruction on handgun shooting positions.

One hour of instruction on child access prevention.

Two hours of actual live range fire and proper handgun cleaning procedures. Live range fire shall include 12 rounds each at 5 feet, 10 feet and 15 feet for a total of 36 rounds.

Must perform at least one safe reload of the handgun at each distance.

Must score 100% hits within the silhouette portion of an NRA B-27 type silhouette target with 36 rounds.

Participants need to bring handguns in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition, eye protection like sunglasses or eyeglasses and ear protection.

Masks or face coverings are required in the classroom or the range office but are not required on the pistol ranges with proper physical distancing in place.

Due to limited class size, advance online registration will take place for the course. Participants can register at LPSO.net/classes.

Contact Captain Lafate Day at (985) 449-4485 or by email at lafate-day@lpso.net for questions.