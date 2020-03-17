LRA Announces Options for Alcohol Delivery with Food Orders

In light of the Governor’s bans on dine-in restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Restaurant Association has been working with ATC Commissioner Lombard to develop solutions for restaurants with on premise alcohol beverage permits.

There are two options now available to restaurants who now in the delivery and take-out business.

Option one: ATC is going to allow restaurants who are currently licensed for on premise alcohol sales to allow pick up orders to include beer, wine or sparkling wine with a food order without a permit for 30 days. Product must be in original manufacturer sealed container.

Option two: ATC has streamlined the process to provide a temporary permit process for restaurants with an alcohol permit to deliver wine, sparkling wine and beer WITH a food order for the next 30 days. This does not extend to third party delivery. You must use your own employee and have a method for verifying the purchaser’s ID electronically.

Click HERE for the application for a temporary delivery permit.

Restaurants also need to complete and submit the linked affidavit with each application. Completed applications and affidavits can be emailed to Linda Pham at linda.pham-kokinos@atc.la.gov. ​