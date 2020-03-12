LSU Cancels Next Week’s Classes; Switiching to Online after Spring Break

Louisiana State University (LSU) classes are canceled the week of March 16-20 due to concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), LSU announced via social media.

Following Spring Break, classes will be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the Spring semester, LSU said.

LSU will hold class as usual on Friday, March 13, LSU said.

“At this moment, it’s important that we all stay calm. What is needed now is solid planning and preparation based on the most up-to-date facts available,” interim president Tom Galligan said. “That’s what we’re doing at LSU to keep all of our students, faculty and staff safe, and that’s what I encourage you to do in your own homes as well.”