LSU cancels study abroad programs through Aug. because of coronavirus concerns

Louisiana State University announced today all international study abroad programs have been canceled until August because of continued coronavirus concerns.

 

Officials have warned against travel outside the country for the time being.


 

“After careful consideration, and with the health of our academic community top of mind, effective immediately we are restricting international travel of faculty, staff and students,” according to a message from LSU.

 

Read the full statement here.

