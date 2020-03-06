LWFC To Ban Sale of Untested Deer Urine, Alter Dove Season

In an effort to stop Chronic Wasting Disease from entering the state Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries is taking proactive measures to and affecting deer populations by banning the sale of untested deer urine.

The LWFC adopted amendments to its 2020-21 Hunting Regulation Notice of Intent that would ban the sale of untested deer urine products in Louisiana and alter the dove hunting season dates in the South Zone. The action came during the commission’s March meeting Thursday (March 5) in Baton Rouge.

Current regulations prohibit the possession and use of untested deer urine products in Louisiana. The amendment passed Thursday would also ban the sale of untested deer urine products in Louisiana.

CWD has not been detected in Louisiana, but has been found in 26 states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. For more information on CWD, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd.

The commission altered the dove hunting dates in the South Zone for 2020-21. The first split will be held from Sept. 5-16, the second split from Oct. 17-Nov. 29 and the third split from Dec. 19-Jan. 21, 2021.

To see the complete hunting regulation NOI, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

A public hearing will be held on the amendments on April 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Joe Herring-Louisiana Room of LDWF Headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. For more information or to comment on the adopted amendments, contact Tommy Tuma at 225-765-2349, ttuma@wlf.la.gov or by mail at LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000.