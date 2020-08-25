Mail services suspended in some towns ahead of Hurricane Laura

Montegut residents… Missing your mail today?

The United States Postal Service announced they have temporarily suspended retail and delivery services until further notice at some southeast Louisiana post offices because of Hurricane Laura.

“We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information,” USPS said in a statement.

Locally, the Montegut Post Office, 1225 Highway 55, Montegut, LA 70377, is the only post office to have suspended services.

The post office in Houma was closed on Monday, but reopened this morning.