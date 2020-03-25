Major disaster declaration approved by Trump

Last night, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Louisiana in response to the Governor’s request. This essentially approves additional federal aid to Louisiana, allowing the federal government to reimburse our state and local governments for costs associated with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We have taken aggressive mitigation measures to flatten our curve, and this Major Disaster Declaration will help us further combat COVID-19 in Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I am very appreciative of the federal government’s expeditious approval of Louisiana’s request and their support throughout our response.”

Louisiana is the fourth state to receive the major disaster designation.