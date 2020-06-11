Man drowns in Grand Isle after saving step-grandson from waters

A man drowned after saving his godson from the Grand Isle waters on Wednesday night, according to a report by WWL.

According to WWL, Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry reported 43-year-old Christopher Boudreaux jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 10 to save his 6-year-old step-grandson.

Police say he saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under. According to WWL, his body was recovered 45 minutes later, about 500-600 yards east of where he was last seen.

This is the the sixth drowning this beach season (mid April).