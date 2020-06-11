Man drowns in Grand Isle after saving godson from waters

A man drowned after saving his godson from the Grand Isle waters on Wednesday night, according to a report by WWL.

According to WWL, Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry reported 43-year-old Christopher Bourgeois jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 10 to save his 6-year-old godson.

Police say he saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under. According to WWL, his body was recovered 45 minutes later, about 500-600 yards east of where he was last seen.

This is the the sixth drowning this beach season (mid April).