Mandatory evacuation called for Lafourche areas below Leon Theriot Flood Gate in anticipation of TS Sally

As Tropical Storm Sally approaches landfall, Parish President Archie Chaisson has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas. The Mandatory Evacuation takes effect 6:00 p.m. today, Sunday, September 13. It is also recommended if you live in a mobile home, please consider evacuating to a shelter or a more stable structure due to the possibility of Category 2 winds.

 

In order to accommodate evacuees that will need shelter, the Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394) will open at 2 p.m. today.

 

A State of Emergency was declared for Lafourche Parish at 7 a.m. this morning.



 

Self-fill sand bag locations open at 1 p.m.

 

Please contact the Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter so we can assist you with instructions. Emergency Operations personnel will continue to monitor storm developments and remain available 24-7 through the duration of the storm. Updates will be shared as new information becomes available.

